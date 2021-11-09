In a trend that has been repeated across the country, newspapers in Cleveland and elsewhere in Ohio have laid off many journalists in the past decade. A 2019 estimate by the research group Policy Matters Ohio showed that between 2012 and 2018, the number of newspaper journalists in Ohio had declined by 43%. That includes cutbacks at the Plain Dealer, Cleveland’s lone daily newspaper. The Plain Dealer laid off its few remaining staffers last year or shifted them to the non-unionized Cleveland.com, which continues to publish a daily paper that uses the newspaper’s masthead.