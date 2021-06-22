Philip Morris split off from Altria years ago. The breakup gave it more leeway to pursue sales growth in emerging markets. Philip Morris has handled international sales for Marlboro cigarettes and has churned out new Marlboro-branded products catering to local tastes in Asia, Europe, Latin America and other regions.
But like many companies dealing with declining cigarette sales, it has been investing in alternatives. This includes a heat-not-burn cigarette option, iQOS.
Philip Morris’ new headquarters are expected to be running by the summer of 2022.