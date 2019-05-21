Take more than 7,600 islands, add 100 million people, throw in a twist of corruption, an unhealthy slug of poverty and a dab of dynastic politics and what do you get? A recipe for disaster, you might think. Yet the Philippines has been simmering nicely enough as a developing democracy since the overthrow of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1986. Recent years have been marked by relative stability and economic growth that’s outpaced most of Southeast Asia. But the Philippines veered onto another course in 2016 when dissatisfied voters turned to Rodrigo Duterte, a fiery populist who has waged a deadly war on drugs and scrambled the country’s international loyalties.

The Situation

Duterte as president has lived up to his tough-man image, and then some. His anti-drugs campaign has claimed thousands of lives — many by vigilantes — and resulted in human rights abuses. He placed the southern island of Mindanao under martial law in response to violence involving militants linked to Islamic State, and talked about extending it nationwide. Yet his approval ratings have remained strong and his allies gained seats in midterm elections in May. While the former Davao City mayor was elected on an anti-corruption platform, Duterte and his family have been subject to an investigation involving about $19 million in bank transactions. Duterte, 74, denies any wrongdoing. His son Paolo, now vice mayor of Davao City, has denied involvement in a high-profile drug-smuggling case. Duterte does not take kindly to criticism and has issued expletive-laden or crude ripostes to the Pope, the European Union and former U.S. President Barack Obama. He’s even called God “stupid.” He has pulled the Philippines from an international court investigating his drug war and shuffled the country’s loyalties closer to China and Russia and away from the U.S., its major ally since the 1950s. His harshest critic, Senator Leila de Lima, was jailed in 2017 on drug trafficking charge that she called politically motivated. He has also attacked the media, including journalist Maria Ressa, who’s facing several court cases.

The Background

After centuries of Spanish and U.S. rule, the Philippines became a democracy after World War II ended Japanese occupation. Multiple parties compete in a political climate focused on personalities and dominated by powerful dynasties. Duterte’s predecessor, Benigno Aquino, is the son of former President Corazon Aquino, whose People Power Revolution ended Marcos’s more than 20-year rule. The Marcos era was marked by brutality — an estimated 3,000 people were killed and 35,000 tortured — and by extravagance epitomized by his wife Imelda’s shoe collection and a $25 million stash of artwork. It also left a legacy of widespread corruption. Even so, the economy began to build momentum in the 2000s, with the World Bank praising the Philippines as Asia’s “rising tiger” in 2013 as the country earned its first-ever investment-grade credit rating. Duterte vowed to continue the investment-heavy economic policies of Aquino, who was prevented from seeking reelection by a one-term limit on presidents imposed after Marcos’s reign. Even with the economic gains, more than a fifth of the population remains in poverty, partly because of regular natural disasters, including the devastating Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

The Argument

Duterte’s critics see him as possibly the biggest menace to democracy since Marcos. He is limited to a single, six-year term in office that expires in 2022. His daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, is increasingly seen as a possible successor. (Intermittent health issues have led to speculation that he might not complete his term. Vice President Leni Robredo , the opposition leader, would take over in that case.) On the international stage, Duterte has brushed off charges that he’s undermined Philippine sovereignty in opening the doors to Chinese investment, with little to show in return, saying close ties with the U.S. and Europe had failed to produce material gains for the country. Xi Jinping became the first Chinese president to make a state visit in 13 years, signing a framework agreement in November to jointly develop oil and gas resources in a disputed part of the South China Sea. But the conflicting territorial claims there remain an irritant for the Philippines. Other challenges for the president include Manila’s gridlocked traffic, which Duterte promises to solve with a promise of a “golden age” of infrastructure; underemployment that puts 13 percent of workers with advanced degrees in low-skill jobs; and the migration of educated Filipinos overseas.

First published May 5, 2016

