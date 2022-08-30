Photronics, Conn's fall; Best Buy, Big Lots rise

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
The discount retailer’s second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.
Conn’s Inc., down 45 cents to $10.86.
The retailer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.
Photronics Inc., down $5.13 to $16.64.
The electronics imaging company gave investors a discouraging profit and revenue forecast.
First Solar Inc., up 62 cents to $122.31.
The largest U.S. solar company plans to invest $1.2 billion to expand U.S. production.
Twitter Inc., down 72 cents to $39.32.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed more paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy the social media company.
Newmont Corp., down 61 cents to $42.20.
The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.