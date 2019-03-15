DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge has refused to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit over poultry company Pilgrim’s Pride’s $1.3 billion acquisition of U.K. poultry producer Moy Park, which was a wholly owned subsidiary of Pilgrim’s Pride’s parent company.

Friday’s ruling means Pilgrim’s Pride stockholders can pursue their claims against Brazil-based JBS SA, one of the largest meat processors in the world.

The lawsuit claims that because JBS controlled both Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Northern Ireland-based Moy Park, it must prove that the deal was entirely fair.

The plaintiffs say JBS orchestrated a deal to sell Moy Park to Pilgrim’s Pride in 2017 because JBS needed to raise cash quickly after agreeing to pay a $3.2 billion fine to the Brazilian government after company executives admitted to bribing politicians.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.