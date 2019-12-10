The Texas Department of Public Safety said the pilot was killed in the crash.
Houston TV station KHOU reported that the plane had been contracted to carry UPS packages. The company said in a statement that the crash did not involve a UPS aircraft or employees and that the plane had been traveling from Victoria to Houston.
Authorities didn’t immediately release the pilot’s name.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.