Pinnacle West: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Monday reported a loss of $24 million in its fourth quarter. The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $483.6 million, or $4.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.32 billion.

Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNW

GiftOutline Gift Article