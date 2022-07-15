Pinterest, Citigroup rise; Innovative Industrial falls

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $27.32 to $529.75.
The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.
State Street Corp., up $5.83 to $65.67.
The financial services company reported strong second-quarter earnings.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up $2.97 to $43.41.
The investment bank’s second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Harsco Corp., down 89 cents to $4.91.
The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based industrial services company warned investors that inflation will hurt its finances.
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., down $15.56 to $95.70.
The cannabis industry real estate investor disclosed a tenant’s default on rent and property management fees totaling about $2.2 million.
Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $3.74 to $84.42.
Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.