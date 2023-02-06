Pinterest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.5 million.
The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $877.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $885.1 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $96 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.8 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PINS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PINS