Pioneer Natural Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas — IRVING, Texas — Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.48 billion.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $5.11 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.66 billion.
_____
