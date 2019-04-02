FILE - In this June 24, 2016 file photo, an AR-15 is held in Auburn, Ga. The Pittsburgh City Council gave initial approval Wednesday, March 27, 2019, to gun-control legislation introduced in wake of the 2018 synagogue massacre, an effort certain to be challenged in court by Second Amendment advocates who point out that state law doesn’t allow municipalities to regulate firearms. The legislation would place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the Oct. 27 rampage at Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 and wounded seven. (Lisa Marie Pane, File/Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh City Council has given final approval to gun restrictions proposed after last year’s synagogue massacre.

The legislation places restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the Oct. 27 rampage at Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 and wounded seven.

It also bans most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

The council approved the measures 6-3 on Tuesday. They now head to Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto for his expected signature.

Pennsylvania state law forbids municipalities from regulating guns, and pro-gun advocates say they’ll sue to block the laws from taking effect.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.