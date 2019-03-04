FILE - In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that impounds Colorado River water at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona. California and Arizona have missed a federal deadline for seven Western states to wrap up work on a plan to ensure the drought-stricken Colorado River can deliver water to millions of people who depend on it. (John Locher, File/Associated Press)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Another federal deadline has passed for seven states in the U.S. West to finish a plan to protect the drought-stricken Colorado River.

The river delivers water to 40 million people in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The states have been crafting drought contingency plans for years.

But Arizona and California missed a deadline Monday and another set earlier by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Without a consensus, the agency will allow governors from the seven states to weigh in with recommendations on what to do next. The federal government also could step in and impose its own rules in the river’s lower basin.

The comment period ends March 19. The bureau says it can call off the process if all states complete work before then.

