This image provided by Racing NSW shows an artist’s impression of how horse race advertising will look on the Sydney Opera House. A plan to project a horse racing advertisement on the famed sails of the Sydney Opera House is dividing Australians. (Racing NSW via AP) (Associated Press)

CANBERRA, Australia — A plan to project a horse racing advertisement on the famed sails of the Sydney Opera House is dividing Australians.

The New South Wales state government stepped in to allow the advertisement to be displayed Tuesday after the opera house chief executive Louise Herron opposed it.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday the advertising for The Everest horse race had been “toned down” since its original proposal.

More than 130,000 people signed an online petition by early Monday to stop the promotion for the Sydney horse race, to be run on Sunday.

Some have argued the ad display has economic benefits, while others say it is crass commercialism and threatens the iconic building’s value as a World Heritage site.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.