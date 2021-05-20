That’s hard to say. Tax rules are already complex, and some of the proposals can seem fiendishly complicated. Yet global technology giants have mostly supported the OECD process, hoping to avoid a potentially chaotic mushrooming of unilateral measures around the world. What’s more, a new U.S. proposal opens the door to allocating more taxing rights to the countries where companies are making sales, instead of the ones where they’re based. The plan could mean, for example, the U.S. collects more income tax from foreign companies when U.S. consumers buy handbags made by France’s LVMH, or cars sold by Germany’s BMW AG. The OECD plan would also halt national measures from many countries aimed specifically at taxing tech giants -- which U.S. officials and lawmakers have argued were less about fairness and more about targeting American firms.