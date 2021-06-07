The Group of Seven nations -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and U.S. -- reached an accord to support the outlines of a new global tax system that will change how much corporations pay, and to whom. A worldwide minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% would reduce the attractiveness of tax havens. And huge technology companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google -- which can sell their digital products in countries without establishing an easily taxed physical presence -- may see some of their taxes paid based on where those sales occur. Countries where big firms operate would get the right to tax “at least 20%” of profits exceeding a 10% margin, according to a G-7 communique. Key details are still to be nailed on, and more nations must still sign on.