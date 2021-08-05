Focus will now shift to an October meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers in Italy and long-running talks among about 140 countries spearheaded by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a club of 37 mostly rich countries, to hash out the details and finalize the agreement. The plan likely won’t be implemented until 2023 at the earliest to give countries time to update their laws to reflect the plan. A big question is whether Yellen, who played a major role in brokering the global deal, can sell the U.S. Congress on legislative changes to the U.S.’s own global minimum tax in line with the new rules. Lawmakers may also have to sign off on the global reallocation plan -- possibly through changes to tax treaties, which go through the Senate. Buy-in from the U.S. will be key to the OECD plan’s success around the world.