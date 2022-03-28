Schweitzer-Mauduit International is buying the paper producer.

Huntsman Corp., up $1.91 to $37.89.

The chemical company doubled its stock buyback program to $2 billion.

Barclays Plc., down 96 cents to $8.09.

The financial holding company warned investors of a loss due to its selling of more structured notes than it had registered for sale.

ConocoPhillips, down $4 to $103.50.

Energy stocks fell as oil prices slumped.

Hasbro Inc., down $1.05 to $83.83.

The maker of G.I. Joe and other toys reportedly rejected a settlement deal with Alta Fox over a potential proxy fight.

Citigroup Inc., down 82 cents to $55.92.