Playtika: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $87.5 million.
The mobile game developer posted revenue of $631.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $628 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $275.3 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.62 billion.
Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion.
