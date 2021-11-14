Again, the point of “transitory” is to emphasize not merely the evanescence but the unimportance of our present existence. It prompts us to turn our thoughts toward what truly matters, because we ourselves are in motion, in transit from one world to the next. We’re living in a way-station. So commonplace was this understanding that at the 1817 funeral of Princess Charlotte, daughter of the future King George IV, the celebrant even titled his sermon “The Transitory Glory of the World.”