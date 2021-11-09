Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Toyota Motor Corp. are unlikely to get on board with an emissions pledge that’s expected to be unveiled at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this week because key governments are reluctant, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the negotiations. It includes a commitment to “work towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero emission globally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets,” according to a version marked “final” that was seen by the newspaper and was due to be released Wednesday. As of Tuesday, Germany, China and the U.S. — which together represented 59% of global vehicle sales in 2019 — hadn’t signed up to it.