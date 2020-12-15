Cardtronics Plc., up 10 cents to $35.77.
Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital are buying the ATM operator for about $2.3 billion.
Medtronic Plc., up $2.92 to $114.89.
The medical device company reported encouraging results from a study of its pain therapy device for cancer patients.
Plug Power Inc., up $2.77 to $28.47.
The alternative energy company is expanding its relationship with Walmart for its ecommerce network.
Apple Inc., up $6.10 to $127.88.
The iPhone maker is asking suppliers to hike production 30% during the first half of 2021, according to media reports.
Ford Motor Co., up 24 cents to $9.15.
U.S. industrial production increased in November partially thanks to a rebound in output at auto plants.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down 19 cents to $25.22.
Restrictions on people and businesses are tightening worldwide, making it harder for cruise line operators to recover.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.