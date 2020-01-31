The advanced fighters are to replace some of the Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters that Poland’s air force still uses. Poland is the 10th NATO nation to have the F-35 fighters.

Opposition politicians criticize the contract’s cost as too high and have argued the money could have been used to modernize Poland’s air force in other ways.

President Andrzej Duda and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher are scheduled to attend a contract signing ceremony at the Polish air force academy in the town of Deblin.