The outage occurred late Monday, due to a failure of power station where 10 of Belchatow’s units are connected. The largest, 11th unit, is connected to a different power station and was not affected.
Poland’s chief energy distributor, PGE, said early Tuesday that work had been restored in six of the units, but that restarting them after a total cut was a big challenge.
Belchatow, in central Poland, combines Europe’s largest lignite mine and Poland’s largest power plant. With total power of some 5.3 GW, it supplies energy to some 11.5 million households.