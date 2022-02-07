The Tri-City Herald reports photos from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.
Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter.
Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities area in Eastern Washington were called to help, and area schools were placed on lockdown.
Richland is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.