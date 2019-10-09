Authorities allege the man targeted stores frequented by teenage girls, including Hollister and Forever 21. He was arrested in September with help from a store manager.
According to the affidavit, the suspect would mount a fake shelf to fitting room walls at the Mall of America with cameras mounted under the shelves.
Bloomington police learned that police also were investigating a hidden camera found at the Maplewood Mall.
