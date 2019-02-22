A Bangladeshi woman mourns the death of a relative in a fire, outside a morgue in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. A devastating fire raced through at least five buildings in an old part of Bangladesh’s capital and killed scores of people. (Rehman Asad/Associated Press)

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A senior police official said Friday that authorities were seeking up to a dozen suspects in connection with a fire in the oldest part of Bangladesh’s capital that killed at least 67 people.

“We are investigating to find those responsible. We have not mentioned any names in the case. Upon investigation we will be able to disclose everything,” Ibrahim Khan, a deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police told reporters at the scene.

The case filed Thursday night by police included 10-12 suspects.

Workers were removing charred vehicles, twisted bits of metal and other debris from the scene Friday as investigators inspected the burned buildings in the Chawkbazar district to determine what caused Wednesday’s late-night blaze.

The team of civil engineers, members of Dhaka’s fire department and government agency officials also were expected to suggest ways to prevent another, similar tragedy.

Authorities say that the fire appeared to have spread quickly because of chemicals and plastics in the affected buildings.

The area that was incinerated is crammed with homes, shops and warehouses along narrow alleys. It dates to the Mughal era 400 years ago.

