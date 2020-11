He said he asked Merkel to help find a solution to the deadlock as soon as possible.

Poland and Hungary are protesting the draft budget and package because it includes a new mechanism that allows for the funds to be denied to members that do not meet democratic standards. They fear they could be targeted, as the EU has opened legal procedures against the two members over their rule of law record, especially in the justice system and media areas.

AD

AD

“I have confirmed our readiness to veto the new budget if a solution is not found that is good for all of the EU, not only for some of its members,” Morawiecki wrote on Facebook following his online conference with Merkel.

“I have told the chancellor that Poland is expecting more work on finding soon a solution that would guarantee the rights of all (27) member states and the respect of the (EU) Treaty procedures,” Morawiecki wrote.

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said she had supported the conditionality mechanism as a “very good, balanced compromise” and that it was clear that more talks were needed to find a solution but the task was “very difficult.”

AD

The issue is to be debated at the bloc’s summit December 10-11.

Morawiecki said on Facebook that his talk with Merkel was in “good atmosphere and with respect for our differing points of view.”

AD

Poland’s government is counting on EU funds after it has offered generous programs to businesses to cushion the effects of two anti-COVID-19 lockdowns that generated a large state budget deficit.

Emotions are running high and some strong words have been said, leading Seibert to say Friday that “insults never lead to positive results for all sides in Europe.”

He was commenting on words by a Hungarian ruling Fidesz party lawmaker, Tamas Deutsch, who had compared assurances by a German European Parliament lawmaker, Manfred Weber, that the new mechanism posed no threat to assurances by the Nazi Gestapo and Hungary’s communist-era secret police, the AVH.

AD

”(They) said the same thing: those that have nothing to hide have nothing to fear. But we remember very well that in reality, anyone could be punished at any time for any arbitrary political decision,” Deutsch said.

Weber, of the center-right European People’s Party, had assured Hungarians that if media freedom and judicial independence were upheld in the country, then the rule of law mechanism would be nothing to fear.