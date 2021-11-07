As for great men and women, unless we are willing to accept at face value legends or myths passed down to us about the saints, we acknowledge that all of us are blends of good and bad, as was Churchill. An important aspect of his genius as a war leader, as I describe it in my 2009 book, was an obsessive focus on the struggle, to the exclusion of all else. He believed that he could only aspire effectively to exercise his function as Britain’s warlord if he devoted himself single-mindedly to the defeat of Germany, Italy and Japan.