A hog farm is inundated with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

Flooded rivers from Florence’s rains have begun to swamp coal ash dumps and low-lying hog farms in North Carolina, raising pollution concerns as the swollen waterways approach their crests.

Duke Energy says the weekend collapse of a coal ash landfill at the mothballed L.V. Sutton Power Station near the Cape Fear River in Wilmington is an “on-going situation.” At a different power plant near Goldsboro, three old coal ash dumps have been inundated by the Neuse River.

An Associated Press photographer who flew over North Carolina’s Trent River saw several flooded hog farms Sunday. Those typically have large pits of hog urine and feces, but regulators say they’ve no reports so far of any pollution breaches.

Many rivers are forecast to crest Monday at or near record levels.

