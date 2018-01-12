The decision is in.

Debt investors seem to trust Tencent Holdings Ltd. a bit more than they do compatriot Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

China’s most ubiquitous company priced $5 billion of new notes overnight, weeks after Jack Ma’s internet giant sold a $7.5 billion round of debt. Pony Ma’s Tencent scored thinner spreads across all maturities.

What’s remarkable is that Alibaba ought to be the better bet: its credit rating is higher, its leverage is lower, its balance sheet is stronger.

You could say that Tencent’s tighter spread is despite rising U.S. Treasury yields, yet the other way to view it is that the thinner margin is because of that swing.





Pricing at issuance is only part of the story. It’s been a long six weeks since Alibaba sold its bonds, and 10-year Treasury yields climbed 14 basis points between the two offerings, Bloomberg’s Lianting Tu points out.

It may be better to view Tencent’s new securities against Alibaba’s traded price at the same point in time, in which case there’s barely a hair between them. Alibaba’s five-year note, for example, was trading at 67/64 basis points over comparable Treasuries on Friday morning, compared with Tencent’s 65 basis points.

Then again, Bloomberg News reports that early trading for this new issue saw Tencent’s bond prices rise -- and thus yields tighten -- which is to be expected, since companies like to sell at a rate that gives a certain amount of upside. We see this often in equity markets, when a share price spikes post-IPO.

With Tencent’s debt now on the secondary market, we’ll probably see the two companies track one another closely, and Alibaba already is tighter on some tenors. But getting back to basics, Alibaba should enjoy a bigger advantage, given what on paper look like better fundamentals.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.’s head of credit strategy, Owen Gallimore, summed it up nicely this week when he told Bloomberg’s Carrie Hong of Tencent’s “WeChat premium and historically less corporate governance concerns.”

Put simply, Alibaba should be pricing at much tighter spreads than the market is willing to give it. Perhaps that’s what it boils down to. As I noted back in November, debt investors have concerns about Alibaba that equities folks don’t see (or don’t want to see).

Sorry, Jack, given your balance-sheet advantage, I’m giving this round to Pony.





