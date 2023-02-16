Pool Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COVINGTON, La. — COVINGTON, La. — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of $1.82. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.79 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $748.5 million, or $18.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.18 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $17 per share.

