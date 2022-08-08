Pope encourages Cuban search crews after Matanzas blaze

ROME — Pope Francis is offering support to firefighters and search crews in Cuba following the fire and explosions at a big oil tank farm in the western province of Matanzas.
The blaze began Friday night when lightning struck a storage tank during a thunderstorm, and the fire spread to a second tank early Saturday, triggering a series of explosions, officials have said. At least one body has been discovered and more than a dozen firefighters were missing.
The Argentine pope has long been close to the Cuban church and visited the island in 2015.