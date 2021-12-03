That era of all-powerful finance ministers is now over. The academically trained Argentine Finance Minister Martin Guzman is doing intellectual contortions to justify hiking wages and freezing prices on hundreds of products as a way out of the nation’s debt crisis. Former private equity partner and Milton Friedman disciple Paulo Guedes broke through Brazil’s constitutional spending caps at President Jair Bolsonaro’s behest, leading four members of his own team to resign. In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has gone through three finance ministers in as many years, the current economist publicly relinquishing any role over the energy sector (which comprises nearly a fifth of the federal budget). And in Chile, even under rightist president Sebastian Pinera’s watch, citizens have withdrawn billions of dollars from pension funds, threatening the storied private system.