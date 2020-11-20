Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $6.67 to $107.71.
Spending on home-related goods helped the cookware and home furnishings retailer beat analysts’ third-quarter forecasts.
FireEye Inc., up 91 cents to $15.15.
The computer security software company is buying Respond Software and said it’s getting a $400 million investment.
Hibbett Sports Inc., up 51 cents to $42.64.
The sporting goods retailer reported strong online sales and handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.
Post Holdings Inc., down $6.17 to $90.53.
The maker of Alpha-Bits and Grape-Nuts cereal disappointed investors with its fourth-quarter financial report.
Gilead Sciences Inc., down 52 cents to $60.11.
The World Health Organization recommended against using the biotechnology company’s remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $2.30 to $334.70.
The Trump Administration is planning to release new rules that would lower prescription drug costs, according to media reports.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.