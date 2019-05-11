A potential deal to sell a shuttered General Motors plant in Ohio is still leaving the factory’s future very much up in the air.

One reason is that the buyer looking at the site is a new electric vehicle maker that has only about 100 employees and serious financial concerns.

GM confirmed this past week that it’s negotiating the sale of its massive assembly plant in Lordstown. Production there ended in March as part of a major restructuring for GM.

A tweet from President Donald Trump that touted the potential sale set off cautious optimism and some skepticism about whether it will happen.

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan, whose district includes the plant, says a sale won’t help GM workers in the area and that any long-term job growth would be years away.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.