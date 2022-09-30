Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some of the UK’s biggest companies are feeling the collapse in sterling markets despite generating most of their business overseas. They must be increasingly tempting takeover targets for chief executives of dollar-rich US companies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There’s widespread investor aversion to assets tied to the UK economy after last Friday’s shocking “mini” budget. But it’s well known that Britain’s top stock index isn’t really British. The FTSE 100’s 25 biggest constituents account for around three-quarters of the benchmark’s value, and this sub-group is almost entirely multinationals. Hence the FTSE 100 is a weak currency play, with 75% of the constituents’ revenue coming from overseas, according to Morgan Stanley research.

When the pound falls, the index often rises as equity investors price in the higher sterling value of these firms’ cash flows originating in dollars, euros and the like. Consider the moves in the pound and the index after the Brexit vote. First, the currency and stocks fell sharply. But after the shock, the FTSE 100 soared.

Advertisement

Sterling was already down 17% versus the dollar this year before it plunged on last week’s debacle. Predictably, that’s supported the FTSE 100, as has a higher weighting of mature “value” stocks relative to the now-unloved growth companies that have turned the fortunes of the US market.

You might think this means there are no bargains for bidders. But the index’s resilience is deceptive.

A few dollar-earning mega-sized stocks have done really well. Strip them out and the picture looks very different. More than 80 of the FTSE 100’s constituents are down this year. The average individual fall across the index is nearly 20%. Moreover, analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG reckon the benchmark overall is cheap even adjusting for its sector mix.

All in all, there are more potential targets than meets the eye.

Advertisement

It’s also debatable whether the latest currency fall is delivering much of a boost like after Brexit. The FTSE 100 has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 since just before the budget.

That could be a temporary technical issue, with prices possibly distorted by forced selling of equities as UK pension funds scramble to manage leveraged exposure to tumbling gilts. But either way, it’s worth asking if London-listed stocks with little or no angle on the UK are being caught in investors’ general pullback from the country. That would make them more attractive to acquisitive corporations with a longer-term view.

It’s not hard to find “international” UK stocks that have suffered badly relatively to their overseas-listed peers this year. Sure, in each case it’s possible to explain some underperformance through some company-specific reason. DS Smith Plc is more exposed to higher European energy prices than US paper and packaging peers, for instance. Rat-catcher Rentokil Initial Plc made itself a prime target for short sellers because it’s issuing shares to do a US acquisition.

Advertisement

And some were previously trading on high price-earnings ratios, so they’ve taken a hit as investors have hunted out value or fretted about recession. Think of sensors-maker Halma Plc and engineer Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, chemicals firm Croda International Plc and building-equipment supplier Ashtead Group Plc.

From the charts, you’d think that many London-listed blue-chips were more domestically focused than they are. The overall impression is that companies have become relatively more affordable to US acquirers compared with less than a year ago.

For sure, ambitious CEOs are unlikely to move in a hurry. They could be forgiven for believing targets will be cheaper next year. And some of the FTSE 100’s poor performers resemble protected species. Those who lack larger foreign peers, or whose rivals would face antitrust obstacles, might have attracted the attention of private equity in normal times. But until the leveraged-finance market thaws, they won’t be feeling too scared about that prospect. That could apply to the likes of Ashtead, ad giant WPP Plc, medical-devices maker Smith & Nephew Plc and Rentokil after it closes its deal.

Advertisement

If there’s a family trait among the stocks that look exposed, it’s that they’re former high-fliers of the FTSE 250 index and have for whatever reason stalled after graduating to the FTSE 100. Of course, the usual fate of companies that break into the top index is to be harangued by UK pension funds to spend cash on dividends instead of investment, even though it harms their long-term prospects. But being taken over by an opportunistic acquirer stuffed with dollars isn’t much better.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Get Ready for the Great British Fire Sale: Chris Hughes

• Is It Too Late for Truss to Repair the Damage?: Clive Crook

• Truss Can’t Neglect Tory MPs’ Jitters After Mini-Budget Jolt: Adrian Wooldridge

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. Previously, he worked for Reuters Breakingviews, the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article