One important wildcard is the labor market. By some measures, there’s still a lot of room for employment to grow: At 5.2%, the unemployment rate is well above its pre-pandemic level of 3.5%, and the number of people who are employed is still nearly 6 million below where it was in February 2020. But other indicators suggest workers are very hard to find. The most recent Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey indicated that there were 10.9 million unfilled job openings at the end of July, the most in the history of the survey.