Placeholder while article actions load

The stock rallies after Federal Reserve meetings are becoming shorter and shorter, a sign that a generation of US stock traders conditioned to “buy the dip” may be getting closer to comprehending the challenges facing the economy. That’s a precondition for the bear market to run its course, though it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s any closer to its end.

Stocks rallied Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Open Market Committee raised interest rates by 75 basis points, the most since 1994, a strange series of events taken at face value. Higher interest rates are kryptonite to the stock market, but ostensibly the rally reflected some relief after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that jumbo-sized increases won’t become the norm.(1) Certainly, there was also some tactical short-covering as speculators who made money on the pre-Fed-meeting selloff cashed in their chips.

Yet plenty of retail investors are still trying in vain to pick the bottom. Among the exchange-traded funds that took in the most flows Wednesday were Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation and ProShares UltraPro QQQ, which aims to deliver 300% of the Nasdaq 100 Index’s performance. (Investors also piled into more conservative investments, but it’s telling that the iShares TIPS Bond ETF edged out UltraProQQQ by only two spots on the ranking.)

Advertisement

The ability of traders to find silver linings in Powell’s press conferences is becoming harder to comprehend, especially if you step back and look at the big picture. On Wednesday, Powell acknowledged that the Fed was not seeing signs of moderating inflation that it had expected by this point and suggested he was essentially powerless against some of the key forces driving inflation expectations higher — namely energy and food. What he can do is use higher interest rates, he said, with the goal of “moderating demand” — a central bank euphemism for hurting parts of the economy. Powell said he doesn’t want to cause a recession, but that’s sometimes unavoidable when central banks endeavor to rein in inflation. This particular situation is only becoming more perilous.

Speculative dip buying will never disappear completely, but the optimists are clearly losing their conviction. Less than 12 hours later, stocks were retreating again, and they remained down sharply after the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank also raised interest rates.

Veteran traders like to look for “capitulation” — signs that the market broadly has lost all hope — as a necessary condition for a stock market bottom, which can then start to heal on the way to a new bull market. The market’s not there yet, but the compressing timeline on rallies after Fed decisions may be a positive step in that direction.

Advertisement

(1) Everything Powell says along these lines is conditional upon circumstances not deteriorating, as markets learned when Powell said just last month that a 75-basis-point move wasn’t under active consideration. At the very next meeting, that’s just what the Fed delivered.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he has served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article