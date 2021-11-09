That Brainard still remains a serious contender for the big prize, at this point, is unusual. If she’s tapped, a confirmation fight awaits in the Senate. It’s getting late for questions to be hanging over the most consequential job in monetary policy. In the global arena, the Fed is first, second and third among equals. Not only is the dollar the world’s reserve currency and the U.S. economy the biggest, but when markets seized up early in the pandemic, it was the Fed that eased a shortage of greenbacks and prevented a global funding crisis. Isn’t there plenty of time, given that Powell’s four-year term runs until early February? Far better to get the choice right, one may argue. Sure. But confirmation hearings require time for posturing, backbiting and legislative scheduling. The past four Fed chair nominations were all announced by this point on the calendar.