The crucial point is that uncertainty now cuts two ways. To deliver maximum stimulus when it was required, the Fed committed itself to zero percent interest rates and a prolonged period of bond-buying. Too much inflation was not a risk — quite the opposite — so this promise was well-judged. Now, inflation is indeed a risk, so the central bank must untie its hands and recover its ability to tighten or loosen policy as the situation demands. The QE program inhibits its freedom because the Fed has led investors to believe that it will wind down its bond-buying gradually before it turns, if necessary, to raising interest rates.