Yes, this was pre-Covid. But the idea of taking it slow has resonance today. The global rebound isn’t over, but its velocity has probably peaked. There’s little substantive difference between signaling — or even being explicit — that the time for taper is at hand when he speaks on Friday, and doing so after the September or November meetings of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. That would still have the taper on course for a start in December or January, broadly the timeline many economists and investors have anticipated for months. If Powell needs a reminder that delta can upend the best of plans, he need only look at Jackson Hole itself — the pixelated version. No scenic Friday morning photo ops, with central bank chiefs gathered casually by rustic wooden fences, that typically start the first day. A strategy of risk management dictated prudence under a revered Fed boss decades ago. Nothing says caution quite like delivering a prepared speech from the comfort of your desk.