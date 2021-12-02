Keep in mind, though, a point that weighs in favor of a somewhat faster reduction of the Fed’s quantitative-easing program regardless of the new variant. If additional monetary stimulus should be needed, bond purchases can be promptly stepped up to provide it. If, on the other hand, the surge in inflation gets out of hand, the Fed can’t resort to higher interest rates as fast as it might like while QE is still in place — not, at any rate, without startling financial markets and possibly losing control of events. The Fed needs to get to a point where a measured rise in interest rates, if necessary, can be started without delay. Tapering asset purchases by $30 billion a month instead of $15 billion would finish the program, all being well, by March. That’s better than foreclosing the option of higher rates until summer.