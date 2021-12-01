By retiring the word “transitory,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did more than finally correct a gross mischaracterization of inflation that he was wedded to for way too long. He also put the spotlight on inflation as a major risk to the economy and financial markets — not because the prospects for further price increases are inherently problematic (they aren’t) but because the Fed’s communication process and policy responses have been lagging realities. The catch-up process – and a rapid one is required given the delays so far – could destabilize markets and the economy. It didn’t have to be this way.