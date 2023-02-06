Power Integrations: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.8 million.
The maker of integrated circuits used for power conversion posted revenue of $124.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $170.9 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $651.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Power Integrations said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $110 million.
