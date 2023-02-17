PPL: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — ALLENTOWN, Pa. — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $190 million.
The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $756 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.9 billion.
PPL expects full-year earnings to be $1.50 to $1.65 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPL