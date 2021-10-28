There’s little sign of sticker shock yet, and conversations with customers about the surcharge are “leaning in the right direction,” McChesney said. The company slightly lowered its revenue guidance for the full year amid the supply-chain pressures but still expects as much as 17% growth after backing out the impact of acquisitions and currency swings.That’s still a lot of price increases. But the benefit of surcharges is that they are temporary. Stanley’s decision to lean on this pricing lever indicates that it doesn’t expect the current supply-chain crunch to last forever and that it thinks the consumer is healthy enough to afford higher bills in the short term. To that end, the company said U.S. retail point-of-sales data indicate mid-single-digit growth over the past four weeks, with the most recent week up double digits. Stanley executives also commented that the supply-chain stress appears to have stabilized in the last 30 to 45 days. Semiconductors have been a particular pain point, but Stanley is on track to secure enough chips and battery cells to support a 25% increase in power tool manufacturing by the spring of next year, should demand support such an expansion. A peak in congested shipping lanes and shortages doesn’t mean the problems are fixed, nor that a normal operating environment is imminent, but it does mean that things are no longer getting worse. And that is something.