The Barack Obama administration, eager to further reduce the U.S. footprint in the country, took the process a little more seriously. But the recruiting and training of Afghan forces was done in haste, and poorly — often by contractors operating under little scrutiny from, and accountability to, the Pentagon. The priority was to make up the numbers, allowing American generals to boast that hundreds of thousands of Afghan soldiers and policemen were taking up the burden of defending the country. In turn, this allowed the American political leadership to justify further drawdowns of U.S. forces.