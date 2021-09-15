Think twice about shopping at wholesale stores like Costco. Studies show people just tend to buy more than they actually need rather than save. A more sure-fire way to cut costs when buying groceries is to stay away from foods that have been altered and then repackaged since the process can double the price. For example, plain tomato sauce is six cents an ounce, but once it’s called spaghetti sauce, it jumps to 20 cents an ounce. Also, remember that inflation can be sneaky - producers may keep the price the same, but reduce the quality or quantity.