It’s the end of an era for Primark’s owner Associated British Foods Plc, as longtime Chief Financial Officer John Bason prepares to retire in April next year. He will be succeeded by Eoin Tonge, the finance director of Marks & Spencer Group Plc. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight Behind the drama — Tonge was given an enlarged role at M&S only a few weeks ago and was part of the triumvirate of top managers tasked with running M&S after the departure of Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe — was an equally important announcement. After stepping down, Bason will chair a new strategic advisory board at Primark.

The move means Primark continues to retain Bason’s expertise — he has been at the group for 23 years and will be a senior adviser to the business. But it will be the first time there is any explicit input into the clothing retailer from outside of the ABF stable.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that the new board would not have any governance role and Primark’s financial and operational reporting relationship would be unchanged. Instead, the team will advise Primark management, led by CEO Paul Marchant, on the US market, digital developments and sustainability, for example the science around reusing fabrics. It will likely meet three to four times a year, but will be on hand between those gatherings to offer support.

The move is significant. As Primark expands across the US, the case for splitting Primark from ABF’s food businesses grows stronger. ABF should use this first step as a springboard to explore a separation.

Primark will already account for almost 50% of ABF’s revenue in the year to September 2022, according to the Bloomberg consensus of analysts’ estimates. The retailer is also expected to generate about 55% of ABF’s operating profit. The remainder is made up of sales and profits from ABF’s grocery, sugar, agriculture and ingredients businesses.

And Primark is continuing to expand — in Europe and, importantly, the US. It plans to increase its American store footprint from 13 currently to 60 within five years. The US business could generate about $1 billion of sales and at least $100 million of profit by 2026, according to analysts at Barclays Plc.

Yet Primark’s potential isn’t fully reflected in ABF’s share price. Taking a very simple analysis, the group trades on a forward price-earnings ratio of just under 13 times, according to Bloomberg data. Rival retailer Next Plc trades on a forward p/e ratio of about 12 times, but H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB trades on 17 times, while Inditex is on about 19 times.

If Primark can successfully expand in the US, there’s an argument for it being valued toward the upper end of this range.

The retailer is clearly suffering from ABF’s conglomerate discount. And it is not alone. The grocery division may also benefit from a breakup. Many US and European packaged-goods rivals, which are similar to this business, also trade on higher p/e ratios than the group multiple.

ABF has been a good steward of both Primark and the food businesses, not depriving units such as grocery — whose jewel in the crown is beverage arm Twinings Ovaltine — of investment nor management resources. But as Primark grows, and ABF becomes more synonymous with clothes-shopping than sugar, the non-retail businesses risk being overshadowed.

To be sure, the pandemic showed the benefit of selling discount fashion alongside Ryvita’s diet crispbreads. The food businesses were able to benefit from more home cooking while Primark’s doors were shut.

But as much of the world learns to live with Covid, such a stark contrast in the fortunes of divisions might not come around again. Primark is also taking tentative steps toward an online presence, with its UK trial of a click-and-collect service for children’s products.

Sure, there would be costs associated with a split, for example, from establishing a head office and board if Primark were to be listed on the stock market.

The Weston family, through a charitable foundation, continues to hold a controlling stake in ABF. A breakup would be in stark contrast to its strategy so far to nurture Primark away from the glare of the public markets and let its management get on with producing the sort of cheap chic that that made it Britain’s second biggest clothing retailer by value of sales in 2021, according to GlobalData.

And yet it has approved the creation of the new advisory board. It should go further and consider separating Primark in some way. In the meantime, the new setup offers a way to present the retailer as more of an autonomous entity. That could help shine a light on its value.

