Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Prince of Wales, 73-year-old heir to the British throne, had an OK Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last month, promptly followed by a surge of criticism for having personally accepted for his charity sacks of 500-euro bills, totaling millions, from a Qatari sheikh. He is also in trouble for having allegedly fixed state honors for more than one controversial supporter of his causes.

These embarrassments or scandals — choose your own word — are followed by release of an HBO documentary, “The Princess,” about his former wife, Diana. Confusingly, it has the same title as a new action drama about a girl kidnapped and locked in a remote tower by an evil suitor. Discerning viewers should be able to distinguish between the two epics, but Diana herself might have been tempted to suggest an overlap.

The documentary, directed by Ed Perkins, can scarcely fail to remind millions of viewers of, first, how remarkable and vulnerable she was and, second — as my wife observed after we attended a screening — how hard to love is her ex-husband.

Advertisement

Prince Charles must feel that Diana has once more risen from the grave to haunt him, even as the hour draws nigh of his own ascent to the throne. He faces a “Groundhog Day” nightmare, in which each time he begins to suppose that the memory is fading of his lost princess’s 1997 death in Paris, back she comes, forever preserved as a 36-year-old beauty.

After viewing the documentary, my wife also opined that if Diana was still here even as an ex, the prince could never have got away with marrying his longtime lover, Camilla Parker Bowles, nor of proposing to make her Britain’s queen (or queen consort, anyway), as is the Buckingham Palace plan.

There is a cringe-making moment in “The Princess,” during a sequence of archival film from the 1981 Diana-Charles wedding, when a gushing TV commentator highlights Colonel Andrew Parker Bowles, one of the Household Cavalry officers escorting the marital coach procession: “The royal couple have stayed with him and his wife Camilla in Wiltshire, so they’re among friends.” Well, rather more than that, as we now know.

Advertisement

Last month’s jubilee for the Queen was terrific fun after the long ordeal of Covid. The occasion was hailed by enthusiasts as a celebration of the British monarchy, but some of us doubt that. It was a welcome excuse for a national party, but far more a gesture of personal applause for Queen Elizabeth II than a generational vote for the institution she represents.

I am among those who passionately want the monarchy to survive. Although rationally absurd, somehow it makes little Britain seem a much more glamorous and interesting country than we should be without it. A crowned titular national ruler may be anachronistic, but it ring-fences the role from disreputable British politicians.

Nonetheless, in an age when apparently impossible things happen almost daily, it would be rash to take for granted the monarchy’s survival if the Queen’s successor behaves foolishly. When my generation was young, we were bewitched by the royal mystique. Most of the 21st-century young, however, are indifferent or skeptical, influenced by successive waves of adverse publicity.

Advertisement

There are more Elizabethites than monarchists in today’s Britain. The richest and most powerful people on earth, US presidents and billionaire tech emperors, are happy to be greeted with a handshake. Yet those who inherit crowns by virtue of their ancestry, with no hint of merit, expect men to bow before them and women to curtsy. Sure, we are told that we are thus saluting the institution and not its living representative. But it is still pretty weird.

On my own rare encounters with Queen Elizabeth it has never troubled me to bow to her, partly because I am a man of my generation, brought up to regard this as the natural order of things, and because she has earned our respect through her long reign. It is more difficult to show the same ritual courtesy to the Prince of Wales, who seems at best — to use an old nursery phrase — a silly billy.

As for Camilla, a jolly, horsey, country woman — are they mass-produced in some upper-middle-class factory in the English shires? — it is hard to adjust to the idea of abasing ourselves before her, as we shall soon be asked to do. A massive publicity campaign to promote her is underway, with appearances on magazine covers and an interview in Vogue.

Advertisement

She was recently appointed a member of the Order of the Garter, most select of the state honors in the Queen’s personal gift. This is a step in the policy adopted by the prince of progressively elevating her toward royal status.

Members of that order are customarily distinguished men and women, appointed after lifetimes of public service. Diana never received the badge. Camilla’s sole achievement, to put the matter brutally, has been to act for 30 years as the Prince of Wales’s lover, and then since 2005 as his wife.

Since assuming the latter role, Camilla has conducted herself with dignity and grace. From my own distant social memories of her, she is a fluent conversationalist and the best of fun. But “The Princess” reminds us how frankly sordid and riddled with deceits was her earlier history with Charles.

Advertisement

Following the Prince’s 1981 marriage to Diana, his very young bride, subject to many other emotional stresses, was expected to indulge his mistress and indeed to treat her as a pal at social occasions. This was the norm for royal lives in centuries gone by, but inspired revulsion in the 1980s.

When the Diana-Charles marriage ran into trouble, I was a newspaper editor, and knew many of the prince’s closest friends. One day I received a visit in my office from one of them, at whose house I had been a fellow weekend guest with Camilla Parker Bowles a few weeks earlier. He said: “You have got to tell the British people the truth — that Diana is a monster. She is behaving appallingly to Charles and her conduct has got to be exposed.”

I spent the next hour patiently explaining why I would have no part of such an operation, partly because I thought the claim untrue, and partly because any revelation of the ferocity of the feud must rock the monarchy.

Advertisement

At the time, I did not know half the horrors of the Charles-Diana divide, which soon afterward erupted into open warfare, and finally in a 1996 divorce. Neither Diana’s camp nor Charles’s behaved well, but he has always won the prize for self-pity.

Polls show that most British people want his eldest son, Prince William, to assume the throne. Charles is too old to provide the new scattering of stardust the monarchy needs; he carries too much baggage and his judgment is chronically poor.

He cannot keep his mouth shut, as the Queen has done all her life. Last month it became known (through an “unidentified source,” naturally) that he thinks the British government’s intention to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda is “appalling.” Many of us agree, but royals in a constitutional monarchy cannot enter controversy, even on the “right” side. Some years ago, Charles bullied the government over spending public money on one of his hobby horses, homeopathic medicine.

Advertisement

A friend some years ago copied to me a letter dispatched by the prince to key supporters of his architecture foundation. One paragraph in it seeks to define the vital principles of beauty:

A) that there is a DIVINE Source which is ultimate TRUTH. B) that that Truth was understood, explained and interpreted by the wisest of those who have passed through this world before us. C) that this Truth can be expressed by means of numbers — i.e. through geometrical principles and that, if followed correctly, these principles can be expressed with infinite variety to produce Beauty. Beauty, in turn, issues from the fact that its manifestation is a reflection of the order of the Cosmos.

The letter continues in such terms for several pages. I submit that, if we sought to characterize its author without knowing his royal identity, we might conclude that he is — well, a bit distanced from the earthly preoccupations of most of us.

Advertisement

He is a quirky, fussy, spoiled old man who apparently takes his own towels and toilet paper to every private home in which he stays. When he blunders, some of us ask a simple question: Would the Queen have done it?

The invariable answer — whether when he accepts cash for his pet causes from dodgy people or shields unworthy associates — is “no.” If he possessed an ounce of self-knowledge, he would renounce the throne in favor of his son and retire to his beloved garden at Highgrove House, where he could live happily with Camilla ever after.

As it is, he insists on becoming a grumpy past-pension-age king, who will almost certainly have to preside over the breakup of the old British Commonwealth, and possibly also of the kingdom itself, while his son ages in waiting for a belated turn at the throne, which threatens to become a gerontocracy.

In the early 1990s, I had a conversation with Lord Carrington, a British aristo-statesman of exceptional wisdom and wit. He spoke in almost despairing terms of the royals’ lack of prudent advisers and judgment. “The best thing for the future of monarchy,” he said trenchantly, “would be for the Prince of Wales to disappear into a hole.”

None of us delude ourselves that Prince William offers the answer to all the monarchy’s looming challenges. It merely seems more plausible that he, rather than his dad, can give it a future. His wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, has rarely put a foot wrong, nor opened her mouth at the wrong moment. Grounded in a sensible, stable, middle-class family such as Diana lacked, she is giving a master class in how to make everybody she meets feel brighter and happier.

We scan her photos in the paper with dismay when she looks stressed, as how could she not be? The memory of Diana makes us monarchists morbidly terrified that yet another royal wife will suffer under the unimaginable strains of the life and the job. The paparazzi, and their employers, show no more mercy now than they did in 1997.

Few of us can imagine how any youngish woman — Kate is 40 — can stand the public rituals, vacuous conversations and fawning courtiers. At every turn, she must wonder which of those around her might betray her secrets to the world, as so many betrayed those of Diana even before she exposed her own.

William and Kate could offer the monarchy its best chance of prospering after the Queen’s passing. The foremost lesson of Diana’s life, vividly recalled in “The Princess,” is that she had a genius for relating to ordinary people in a way that no other member of Britain’s modern royal family has ever possessed.

Probably only outsiders such as Diana and Kate (and, we had hoped, Meghan Markle) offer a chance of building bridges to the rest of humankind in a way that might dramatically improve the royal institution’s prospects of survival. Some believe that Camilla can also fulfill this role. Possibly, but I am doubtful.

A downsizing of the official royal family is essential, together with sweeping cuts in its property portfolio of castles and palaces, many of them occupied for only a few weeks a year. The big question is whether Prince Charles, who has increased his personal housing stock over the years, possesses the imagination to preside over a radical rethink.

If the royals seek to fulfil their roles in the next reign still self-imprisoned in gilded bubbles, then the future of Britain’s monarchy will be rocky, indeed possibly threatened. Yet I believe that our children and grandchildren and the country will have cause for profound regret, if through palace blunderings or mere carelessness, we lose our Crown.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• ‘The Crown’ Gets a Little Wrong and the Big Thing Right: Max Hastings

• The Prince of Wales and His Discontents: Martin Ivens

• Confessions of an Accidental Monarchist: Howard Chua-Eoan

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Max Hastings is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A former editor in chief of the Daily Telegraph and the London Evening Standard, he is author, most recently, of “Operation Pedestal: The Fleet That Battled to Malta, 1942.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article